Air quality of Delhi in severe category

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital, Delhi, was in the “severe” category on Friday morning even as the mercury was likely to dip to 12 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 365. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 429

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Thursday, the Union earth science’s ministry’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said winds are likely to be calm until Sunday, reducing ventilation leading to the deterioration of air quality. It added from Monday onwards, the winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants. “..but AQI (is) likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category. Partly cloudy sky and low mixing layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants.”

The maximum temperature on Friday was expected to go up to 23 degrees Celsius, compared to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.