Air Marshal Sandeep Singh Takes Charge As Vice Chief Of IAF

New Delhi: Air Marshal Sandeep Singh AVSM VM took over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on 01 Oct 21.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF in Dec 1983 as a Fighter pilot.

The Air Officer is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor. He has rich and diverse experience in operational and experimental test flying on various types of fighter aircraft and has flown about 4400 hours.

During his nearly thirty eight years of service in the IAF, the Air Marshal has held numerous important command and staff appointments.

He has commanded Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, a frontline air base and an operational fighter squadron.

He has held the appointments of Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters.

Prior to assuming the current appointment, he held the appointment of AOC-in-C South Western Air Command.

The Air Marshal is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.