Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik Receives Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Bhubaneswar: Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik on Monday received Ati Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind during a program at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Reportedly, the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Air Command was nominated for the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2020 for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

Patnaik hails from Bhubaneswar. He is the alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 and DM School, Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning, Patnaik was earlier conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry during Kargil Operations in 1999.