New Delhi: The government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, presently the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the incoming Chief of the Air Staff.

Amar Preet Singh is set to be promoted to Air Chief Marshal, with his new role commencing on the afternoon of September 30, 2024. He will follow Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, who is slated for retirement on that day.

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

During his career, the officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Russia. He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. He has held important staff appointments as Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command. Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.