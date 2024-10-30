New Delhi: In a unique celebration of Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-Luminati India Tour, Air India has unveiled a special plane dedicated to the tour. The announcement was made by the singer himself, who shared a glimpse of the customized aircraft on his Instagram account.

The special plane, adorned with images of Dosanjh and the tour’s branding, marks a significant collaboration between the national carrier and the popular singer. The interior of the aircraft features decor inspired by the tour, creating an immersive experience for passengers.

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his tour with electrifying performances in New Delhi on October 26 and 27. The tour will cover nine other cities across India, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, with the grand finale scheduled in Guwahati on December 29.

Sharing his excitement, Dosanjh posted, “DIL-LUMINATI Tour Mai Apka Swaagat Hai Captain DILJIT DOSANJH Ke Saath @airindiax Year 24 (sic).” The post quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and reactions from fans worldwide.

This collaboration not only highlights the growing trend of unique brand partnerships in the entertainment industry but also underscores Air India’s commitment to celebrating Indian culture and talent.