Air India To Double Flights To US Amid Rising Student Demand

New Delhi: Air India has announced that it will increase its flight frequency to the country from August first week to cater a large number of Indian students headed to the US for higher studies.

The welcome move comes against the backdrop of several students flagging on social media the rescheduling of their Air India flights to the US, allegedly without prior notice.

“With the recent surge in COVID cases and the US Presidential Proclamation restricting flights from India, some of our flights to the USA, including those between Mumbai and Newark, had to be cancelled. These were effected well in advance and passengers were kept aware of these cancellations which were for reasons beyond our control,” Air India stated while responding to an NDTV query on the issue. Meanwhile, Air India also said that it will operate additional flights between New Delhi and Newark on August 6, 13, 20 and 27. “These are in addition to the existing flights operating on this sector,” the airlines said in a tweet.

Travel restrictions imposed by the United States, in addition to a curb on Indian travellers to the UAE, had led to a situation where students travelling to the US found themselves with significantly fewer travel options and inflated ticket prices. India and China are the top two countries from where student visas are issued for the US.