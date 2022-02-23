Air India special flight from Ukraine reaches Delhi

New Delhi: A special Air India flight from Ukraine carrying nearly 240 passengers has landed in Delhi tonight, news agency PTI reported. The Boeing 787 aircraft left Ukraine’s capital Kyiv at 6 pm and reached Delhi around midnight.

Those on board were mostly students who were returning after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily.

On Tuesday night, families crowded around the arrival gates well in advance, waiting for returning students.

Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back home from Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist areas in Ukraine as independent nations.

In an advisory issued on February 20, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked all Indian nationals “whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students” to leave Ukraine temporarily, in view of “the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine”.

In another advisory issued on Tuesday, the embassy again asked Indian students to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities about online classes.