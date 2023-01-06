Air India Flyer Accused Of “Peeing” On Passenger “Begged & Said He’s A Family Man”

New Delhi: The drunk man, who peed on a woman flyer on Air India flight last year, apologised and begged to be spared arrest, according to the documents.

According to reports,on November 26, Shankar Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself, until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

Following this, the woman complained to the crew that her seat, clothes, bag and shoes were soaked in urine. However, the flight staff “refused to touch them”, sprayed her bag and shoes with disinfectant and gave her a set of pyjamas and socks, she said.

When the asked for a change of seat, she was told that no seats were available, though another passenger said there were.

The woman also said that when she demanded Shankar Mishra’s arrest immediately on landing, the crew told her he wanted to apologise and brought him to her.

“I stated clearly that I did not want to interact with him or see his face, and that all I wanted was for him to be arrested on arrival. However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats. I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologising to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident. In my already distraught state, I was further disoriented by being made to confront and negotiate with the perpetrator of the horrific incident at close quarters. I told him his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him,” said the woman.

Reportedly, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against the offender, Mumbai businessman Shankar Mishra. The police are looking for Shankar Mishra, who is missing, said reports.