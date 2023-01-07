Air India Flyer Accused Of “Peeing” On Passenger Arrested From Bengaluru

New Delhi: The drunk man, who peed on a woman flyer on Air India flight last year, has been arrested in Bengaluru, Delhi Police officials said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger while being drunk on a flight from New York to Delhi.

As per reports, Shankar Mishra had been changing locations to evade arrest.

Soon after the matter came to fore, Delhi Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra after he went incommunicado and refused to join the investigation.

A case was registered against Shankar Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.