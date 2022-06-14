Air India Fined Rs 10 L For Denying Boarding To Passengers Without Compensation

New Delhi: A fine of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets and thereafter not providing mandatory compensation to them.

“A series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India – where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show-cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

“To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh,” it noted.

“In addition, the Airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue – failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA,” it added.

If a passenger is denied boarding despite having a valid ticket and has reported at the airport on time, certain regulations have to be followed by the airline concerned, as per the DGCA.

In case the airline concerned is able to arrange an alternative flight for the affected passenger within an hour, no compensation is to be paid, the DGCA regulations state.

However, if the airline is able to provide the alternative arrangement within next 24 hours, a compensation of up to Rs 10,000 is prescribed in the regulations.

For anything beyond 24 hours, a compensation up to Rs. 20,000 is laid down, as per the DGCA regulations.