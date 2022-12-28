Air India Express Issues Covid Guidelines For Passengers From UAE To India

Kochi: Air India Express issued guidelines for the maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by travellers travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

The recommendation advises that all visitors should preferably be completely immunized as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country. Other precautions to take when travelling include the use of masks and physical distancing.

“Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol,” the advisory by Air India Express read.