Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal Appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi: Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal was on Wednesday appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He will replace the current Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Bansal had taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India in February 2020. He was appointed as the CMD of Air India for a second time, replacng Ashwani Lohani.

He had earlier successfully headed Air India for three months in 2017.

Prior to joining Air India as MD, Bansal was the additional secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He is a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre.