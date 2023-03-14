Air hostess dies after falling off 4th floor in Bengaluru; boyfriend arrested

Bengaluru: A day after a 28-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth-floor balcony of an apartment building in the city, Bengaluru Police on Monday registered a case of murder and arrested her lover for allegedly pushing her, officials said.

Archana Dhiman (28), a native of Himachal Pradesh, died after she fell from the fourth floor of the Renuka Residency apartment in Koramangala, where the accused, Adesh, lives, police said.

In his complaint, Dhiman’s father accused Adesh of pushing her from the apartment with the intention of killing her, the police said. Adesh was arrested after the incident.

However, Adesh, who was detained for questioning on Saturday, claimed that Dhiman was on the balcony when she accidentally slipped and fell, a police officer said.

According to the police, Adesh hails from Kerala and works as a techie at a software firm in the city. Dhiman worked as an air hostess at an international airline based out of Dubai.

The two met on a dating application and had been friends for over six months. They had some differences but hadn’t broken up, a police officer said. On Friday night, they returned home after watching a movie at the Forum Mall in Koramangala and had an argument late in the night, he added.