Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar After Passenger Fall Sick

Bhubaneswar: An Air Asia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday due to a medical crisis.

According to reports, the passenger, identified as Taimur Ali Khan (33), a resident of Purba Mednipur in West Bengal, felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar.

The victim was given medical treatment inside the flight. Later, with the coordination of ATC, ATM, and Apollo doctors, Khan was shifted to Capital Hospital in the City, where doctors declared him brought dead, said sources.