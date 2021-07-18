Hyderabad: The official Twitter account of Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday.

This is the second time in the last nine days. However, the Twitter handle of AIMIM has now been restored. Following this, party officials have once again written to Twitter India.

After hacking, the account tweeted, “I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto.”