AIMIM posts cautious tweet after party MP demands death sentence for Nupur Sharma

New Delhi: All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday reiterated its demand for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s arrest and “timely trial” amid huge protests in multiple cities across the country.

In a tweet quoting the comments of party MP Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM said, “We demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma and her timely trial and conviction in accordance with the law of the country.”

Earlier on Friday, Jaleel said that Nupur Sharma should be sentenced to death for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad told reporters that “such things” won’t stop if Sharma is allowed to let go easily. He stressed that law should be brought to ensure strict action against those who make objectionable comments against any caste, religion or sect.

“Islam is a religion of peace. Definitely, people are angry…We also demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she’s allowed to let go easily, then such things won’t stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect,” Jaleel said.

“The action is not being taken, that’s why (the protest). Just expelling from the party, is this action?” he added.