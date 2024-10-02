Ahead of embarking on a two-day visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said, “My goal is to draw a significant number of investors to Odisha. During my visit to Delhi, I will engage in one-on-one discussions with various investors. Additionally, I will participate in an investor’s conference and encourage them to invest in Odisha.”

CM Majhi further said, “The Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is scheduled for the 28th and 29th of January next year. We will prioritize discussions with investors interested in sectors such as food processing, IT, chemicals, and petrochemicals, aiming to promote the positive investment and industrial ecosystem in Odisha. Our objective is to attract a capital investment of 5 lakh crore over the next five years.”

“It is fortunate that in the past 100 days, Odisha has received capital investments amounting to 45,000 crores. I will be joined by the Industry Minister and department officials. With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, I am committed to leading Odisha towards rapid industrialization. The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is set to significantly contribute to Odisha’s industrial development. I am initiating this endeavour on behalf of the state’s populace and seek their blessings,” CM Majhi concluded.