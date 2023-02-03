Ailing Woman, On Way To Home From Hospital, Dies After Bus Abandons Her

Ganjam: An ailing woman died after being abandoned by a bus on National Highway 16 on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Runu Swain, a native of Padmatola village under Patapur block.

According to reports, Runu was suffering from some ailments for which she underwent treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar.

The incident occured while Runu along with her son Sujith were returning home by a private bus when Runuswayu suddenly fell ill and her son asked the staff of the bus to take them to the nearest health facility. However, the bus staff forced the mother-son duo to disembark the vehicle near the Shani Mandir Chhak on the Humma-Ganjam road.

Unfortunately, Runuswayu breathed her last shortly after disembarking the bus.

On being informed, Ganjam police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Later, an ambulance was arranged to take the body of the deceased to her village for last rites.