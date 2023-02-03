Ailing Woman Dies On Road After Being Forced To Get Down From Bus

Bhubaneswar: An ailing 50-year-old woman died on a road after she, along with her son, was allegedly forced to get down from a private bus on the way to Berhampur from Bhubaneswar, as her condition deteriorated.

The son did not get help from anyone on the highway till the police arrived and took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, her relatives said on Friday.

He also did not have enough money to hire an ambulance.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Runu Swain of Padmatola village was returning home after being treated at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. His son Sujit was accompanying him.

On the way, her condition suddenly deteriorated and Sujit pleaded with the driver and conductor to take her mother to a hospital at Chhatrapur or Berhampur.

However, the staff of the bus allegedly forced them to get off the vehicle in the middle of the road on NH 16, about four kilometres away from Ganjam town.

“After getting information about the incident, our officials along with local people reached the spot,” said Ganjam police station IIC, Santosh Kumar Behera.

The police arranged an ambulance that took her to a hospital and then to her village.

Sujit lamented that his mother could have survived if she got medical treatment immediately.

No police complaint was made in this regard, Behera said.