Ailing UTP Dies In Jharpada Jail
Bhubaneswar: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died inside the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for ill-health.
The deceased has been identified as Sukanta Bhoi, who was lodged in the jail in connection with a dowry death case. He was undergoing treatment inside the hospital premises for the past few days.
The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.
The police are investigating the case to find out the exact cause of the death of the UTP.
