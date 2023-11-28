Ailing UTP Dies In Jharpada Jail

Bhubaneswar: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died inside the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for ill-health.

The deceased has been identified as Sukanta Bhoi, who was lodged in the jail in connection with a dowry death case. He was undergoing treatment inside the hospital premises for the past few days.

The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

The police are investigating the case to find out the exact cause of the death of the UTP.