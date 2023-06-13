Ailing Tusker Dies In Sambalpur Forest

Sambalpur: An ailing male tusker undergoing treatment died at Basiapada beat of Sadar Range, informed Sambalpur DFO on Tuesday.

According to the DFO, the male tusker got separated from its herd of 16 today morning at Basiapada Nala of Sadar Range at about 8.30 am and found abnormal perhaps due to its health problem

The elephant was under watch since then by forest department personnel but unfortunately it breathed it last at 2.30 pm today. The veterinary doctors were also present at the spot, the DFO informed.

Reportedly, the post-mortem of the pachyderm is underway to ascertain the actual reason behind its death.

According to ACF Tejraj Naik, the male jumbo was around 20 years of age.