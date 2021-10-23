Ailing Tusker Dies During Treatment In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A young male elephant, ailing of septicemia, died during treatment inside Lahada Reserve Forest under Sarangi Range of Dhenkanal Forest Division on Saturday.

The elephant had been found limping and was under treatment for the last two days.

It was being treated by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) of Satkosia and the Veterinary Officer of Kapilash.

Sample hs been sent to Centre for Wildlife Health to ascertain the exact cause, informed Dhenkanal DFO.