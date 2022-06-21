Ailing Tusker Dies After Rescued From Pond In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A sick elephant who remained stuck in a pond at Saplahara in Badasahi Forest Range under Sambalpur Forest Division died on Tuesday.

According to reports, the tusker died soon after it was rescued by the forest department officials.

The elephant which had gone into the water body on Thursday night reportedly got stuck and was being provided treatment inside the pond for the last three days.

Villagers in the area say the elephant was stranded when it came to drinking water on June 16 night. It got trapped in the mud and is unable to get out despite several efforts.