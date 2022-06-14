Ailing Pervez Musharraf may be brought back from UAE in Pak Army’s air ambulance: Report

Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, who is in a UAE hospital with no possibility of recovery from ailments, may be brought back to the country in an air ambulance as the Army stands by its former chief, a media report said on Tuesday.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was charged with high treason and given a death sentence in 2019 for suspending the Constitution. His death sentence was later suspended.

The powerful military establishment has offered the family of the former president that it can facilitate the return of Gen. Musharraf if it wishes, Dunya TV reported.

“The military contacted the family of Gen. Musharraf and offered its help in his treatment and bringing him back home,” it said. He may be brought back to the country in an air ambulance, the report said.

“All arrangements to bring Gen. Musharraf back to Pakistan (are) being made after family’s consent and doctors’ advice. This includes the air ambulance The institution (of the Army) stands by its ex-chief,” TV anchor Kamran Shahid said in a tweet. His family has confirmed that the ex-general is in hospital and his recovery is not possible.