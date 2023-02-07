Ailing Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda flown to New Delhi for treatment

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, who has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, was flown to New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He will be taken to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), said family sources.

Actors, actresses, Nanda’s well-wishers & fans turned up at the Bhubaneswar airport to wish him a speedy recovery.

” I thank you all. Your prayers and generous donations have given me the strength to go to Delhi. As little drops of water make an ocean, helps are pouring in. A lot of money is required for my treatment. I hope, it will be arranged. I feel that I will return and entertain you all once again,” said Pintu Nanda before leaving for New Delhi.