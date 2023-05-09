Ailing Leopard Dies During Treatment In Nuapada

Nuapada: A leopard suffering from various ailments reportedly died while undergoing treatment by veterinary experts in Nuapada forest range.

The ailing animal was under treatment for last 22 days. Despite treatment the health condition of the animal showed no sign of improvement, ACF Muhammad Mustaf Saliha

The big cat was also not taking food properly. Only liquid diet was fed to the animal, he added.

Nuapada Veterinary Officer advised the forest department officials to take it to Bhubaneswar for better treatment. However, the forest staff allegedly paid no heed to the veterinary officers’ advice.

On April 16, the leopard, which was down with heatstroke, was rescued by the forest department officials from the Amkoni forest of Siliaribahar village in Nuapada range in a critical condition. Later, it was kept on the premises of Nuapada Range Office where the leopard was being treated.

ACF Muhammad Mustaf Saliha said it was known during treatment that the animal was suffering from multiple diseases. It didn’t respond to the treatment properly even as a team of experts from OUAT, Bhubaneswar had been engaged in the treatment.