Ailing Female Elephant Dies During Treatment In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An ailing female elephant died during treatment at BJP Range of Keonjhar Forest Division, informed ACF Ghanashyam Mohanta on Saturday.

According to the forest department officials, during patrolling in the forest they spotted the ailing pachyderm. The forest officials examined the elephant and found it sick.

While the exact cause of the death of the animal was not known, it will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, said the forest official.