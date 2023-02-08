Ailing Elephant Dies At Langeda Forest

Ganjam: Battling for life since the last five days, the ailing tusker died at Langeda forest under Galeri area of Bhanjnagar North Ghumusar in Ganjam district on Wednesday morning.

The elephant was ill due to an infection in its mouth about a month ago.

As per reports, the elephant was found roaming near Lengada village a few days ago. After observation, the animal was found to be sick. Following this, the pachyderm was tranquilised and under treatment by a team of veterinary officials from Nandankanan.

However, the elephant succumbed this morning.