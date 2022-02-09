AIIMS Delhi Discontinues COVID-19 Testing Prior To Inpatient Hospitalization, Surgeries

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Wednesday announced discontinuation of routine COVID-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries and non-interventional procedures.

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma, through a circular, requested the chiefs and in-charges of all centres, clinical and diagnostic departments to bring to the notice of all faculty/resident doctors/technical staff and nursing staff that this is no longer required for any such routine COVID-19 testing prior to any inpatient hospitalisation and/or any invasive/non-invasive procedure/imaging on any patient.

“In accordance with current ICMR’s national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue with routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisations (regular as well as day care) and also prior to any minor or major surgical/interventional/ non-interventional procedures and imaging in clinically asymptomatic patients, including OPD/emergency patients as well as those patients who were earlier COVID-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the parent department’s inpatient ward for continued treatment,” the circular read.