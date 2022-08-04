AIIMS Contractual Employees Stage Dharna, Demand Regularisation Of Job 

Bhubaneswar: Housekeeping staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, who are working on a contract basis in the health department have staged dharna by locking the main gate of the healthcare institute.

The agitators demanded to regularise their services and equal pay for equal work.

They alleged that they are being disengaged from service at the will of the contractor. Moreover, Rs 750 are being deducted from their salaries.

Following this, the agitating employees have urged the authorities concerned to return the deducted amount at the earliest and provide salary slips.