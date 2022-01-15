AIIMS Bhubaneswar To Stop OPD Services From Jan 17

Bhubaneswar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar will stop its OPD services from January 17 temporarily in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken as many faculties, staff and students of the healthcare facility tested positive for the virus.

However, the following services will continue.

* Day care services.

* Radiotherapy.

* Dialysis.

* Trauma and emergency.

* Emergency and life-saving surgery.

* Telemedicine and teleconsultation services.

* IPD services.

* Pulmonary (vaccination RMRC).

* Anaesthesiology (PAC and Pain Clinic).

* Immunization for old registered patients (Wednesday & Friday) and Yellow Fever (Thursday).

* Covid Vaccination service.

The patients who already made their registration online can attend in their respective departments by showing their inline booking number at the entry gate. They shall be entitled to enter the hospital premises with only one Attendant (maybe two in case of emergency) adhering to the COVID Appropriate behavior and protocols.