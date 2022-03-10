AIIMS Bhubaneswar To Start Renal Transplant Soon

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar is going to start renal transplant program very soon. The National Institute is at the doorstep to get the necessary permission from the State Government. After getting the required permission the much-needed renal transplant programme will be commenced, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. S N Mohanty on the occasion of the celebration of World Kidney Day (WKD) here today.

Many kidney failure patients from Odisha as well as from neighbouring states will be benefited from this service. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has developed the required infrastructure for renal transplant to serve people, added Dr. Mohanty.

Speaking on the occasion Head and Assistant Professor of Nephrology Department Dr Sandip Kumar Panda informed that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been providing dialysis service since 2019. Also, kidney patients are getting plasmapheresis, CRRT, renal biopsy services here. Odisha is witnessing steady rise in chronic kidney disease. In Odisha though the exact data is not clear, various studies show the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is around 10-14% which is more than our national average. Moreover, there are some areas in our state where the prevalence of kidney disease is near about 20% and they are called as CKD hot spots, said Dr. Panda. It may be noted that the current global kidney disease burden is near about 10% of the population and India is no exception.

At present in India more than 100 million people are suffering from kidney disease. In the current scenario Worldwide Diabetes Mellitus is the leading cause of renal failure followed by hypertension. But in recent years more and more young non-diabetic and non-hypertensive patients are developing kidney disease. Controlling blood pressure, controlling diabetes, drinking enough water, avoiding smoking, avoiding unnecessary medications and undergoing early medical check-up in case of problems are simple measures to be followed for safeguarding the kidney, said experts present on the WKD at AIIMS Bhubaneswar today.

Among others Additional Professor of General Medicine Dr. Anupam Dey, Assistant Prof of Urology Dr Manoj Das, Associate Professor of Paediatrics Dr. Amit Satapathy, Assistant Prof of Medicine Dr. Debanand, Assistant Professor of Nephrology Dr. Priti Meena delivered on the occasion.

WKD has been celebrated since 2006 on the 2nd Thursday of March to create and spread awareness regarding kidney disease among public and health care workers. This year it is observed today with the theme ‘bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care’.