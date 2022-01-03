AIIMS Bhubaneswar starts Vaccination for Children in 15-18 age group

Bhubaneswar: To secure our young India All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group 15-18 years today.

The vaccination session started at 8 AM. There were 150 online registrations and 15 on-spot registrations for the same. A total of 147 adolescents in the 15-18 years were vaccinated today.

There were no adverse events reported. Much enthusiasm was seen among the children and their parents as they were receiving their first jab. Covaxin was given to all beneficiaries of the 15 to 18 years age group during the morning session. Two dedicated counters were organised for children getting vaccinated. All the adolescents vaccinated were advised to wait for 30 minutes for any adverse reactions. In the afternoon session all adult beneficiaries were vaccinated.

A team of 17 members comprising Doctors, residents, interns, nursing staff, security and sanitary personnel were made for this special vaccination drive for children at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Led by Additional Professor of Community Medicine and Family Medicine Department Dr. Swayam Pragyan Parida, Dr. Jyotsna and Dr. Payal coordinated the whole drive at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“We urge all eligible adolescent beneficiaries and their parents / caregivers to come forward for vaccination. Vaccination against COVID is one important tool against the third wave, said Dr. Swayam Pragyan Parida. An eligible person has to enter details in the cowin app through a registered mobile number. Thereafter booking for dates and preferred COVID vaccination centre (CVC) has to be opted for. Once booking is done the beneficiaries have to show the appointment details either print out or in mobile to the verifying officer at CVC for hassle-free services. Don’t come in empty stomach. In case of any fever or pain one person has to take Paracetamol 500 / 650 mg after food,” added Dr. Parida. Even after vaccination, maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour is very crucial.

It may be noted here that a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group has been launched across the country amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus infection.