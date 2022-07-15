AIIMS Bhubaneswar Ranked As 26th Best Medical College In India By NIRF

Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been ranked as the 26th best medical college in India by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education, for the year 2022.

The National Institute has again proved its upward trajectory by five positions from 31st last year to 26 this year.

The ranking is based on five parameter Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception (PP). AIIMS Bhubaneswar has scored 54.71 out of 100 this year.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi (Incumbent) has congratulated all the faculty, staff members and students on the achievement and appreciated the performance of students.

Similarly, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director (Designate) Prof. Ashutosh Biswas congratulating all stake holders on the success has reiterated its comprehensive approach towards patient care as well as research and overall development of medical students.

Notably, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today.

It may be noted here that over the years AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as a best medical institute. Taking from infrastructure development to training, treatment and research, in every sector it has been performing excellently.

It has added many accolades to its illustrious journey of first decade and envisioning the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mission in establishing AIIMS Bhubaneswar to overcome the regional imbalance in tertiary health care services.

Recently AIIMS Bhubaneswar was placed among top 20 medical colleges in the country by prestigious India Today survey 2022.