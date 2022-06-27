AIIMS Bhubaneswar Placed Among the Best 20 Medical Colleges in India

Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been placed among the best 20 medical colleges in the country. It has been ranked 20 in the Medical category by India Today survey 2022.

Comprising five broad parameters like ‘Intake Quality and Governance’, ‘Academic Excellence’, ‘Infrastructure and Living Experience’, ‘Personality and Leadership Development’, ‘Career Progression and Placement’, this prestigious survey has been conducted by India Today in association with the reputed market research agency Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA).

This year AIIMS Bhubaneswar has achieved an upward rank due to its comprehensive approach towards patient care as well as research and overall development of medical students. Last year this survey had ranked the National Institute on 25th position. But this year AIIMS Bhubaneswar has stormed into the top 20 best medical colleges in India. Notably, AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked 1st in the survey.

Similarly, the survey has also adjudged AIIMS Bhubaneswar in 2nd rank among top 10 emerging/highest-scoring colleges set up in or after 2000. The Institute of National Importance has also been ranked 4 among Government colleges with the lowest fees.

Speaking over it, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi has congratulated all the stakeholders for such a beautiful ranking. AIIMS is committed to serve people with innovation and modern research methodology. It has now become a symbol of trust in the country for its overall performance, added Dr. Tripathi.

By the years AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as a best medical institute. Taking from infrastructure development to training, treatment and research, in every sector it has been performing excellently, said Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty. DEAN Dr. Debashish Hota, registrar B B Mishra have also congratulated all on this occasion.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has added many accolades to its illustrious first decade and envisioning the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mission in establishing AIIMS Bhubaneswar to overcome the regional imbalance in tertiary health care services.