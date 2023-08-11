AIIMS Bhubaneswar performes first Retroperitoneoscopic Partial Nephrectomy for kidney tumor

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable feat that stands as a testament to advanced minimal invasive surgeries, the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully performed the first retroperitoneoscopic partial nephrectomy for a kidney tumor in Odisha. The Department is already providing all the possible the advanced urological laparoscopic surgeries, which people of Odisha were deprived of. This Challenging retroperitoneoscopic surgical procedure was successfully carried out by a dedicated team led by Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, Associate Professor, and talented resident doctors comprised of Dr. Abhay, Dr. Kirti Singh, and Dr. Dheeraj has added another milestone.

Dr. Das extends his heartfelt gratitude to Department Head Dr Prasant Nayak, whose visionary leadership has fostered an environment of motivation and enthusiasm. He also thanked his colleague Dr Swarnendu Mandal for being a constant sourse of encouragement.

The achievement has garnered widespread applause from medical professionals and the healthcare community. Dr. Prasant Nayak, who have been instrumental for the Department’s progress, expressed his admiration for the team’s exceptional skills and dedication to advancing patient care. Asso. Prof Dr. Swarnendu Mandal along with Dr Sambit Tripathy & Dr Kalandi Barik, have echoed these sentiments, highlighting this achievement.

The crucial role played by the Anesthesia team, under the leadership of Dr. Neha Singh, was pivotal in ensuring the success of this intricate procedure. The synchronized efforts of the entire team along with nursing officers Miss Niyati, Mr Arun and OT technician staff have brought this achievement to fruition, emphasizing the significance of teamwork in the medical realm.

The Urology team extends its gratitude to the Executive Director, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, and the Administration for their unwavering support and facilitation.

The Department also thanked people of Odisha and neighboring states for their immense trust and support.

This accomplishment comes on the heels of the team’s previous achievement in performing the first retroperitoneoscopic radical nephrectomy for a kidney tumor in Odisha on 23rd Feb 2023, further solidifying AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s position as a hub for advanced urological laparoscopic and retroperitoneoscopic procedures.

The Department of Urology and Renal Transplant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of urological services through state-of-the-art minimal invasive surgeries. This department stands at the forefront, delivering unparalleled patient care in the eastern India.