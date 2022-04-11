AIIMS Bhubaneswar Organises Cyclothon To Promote Cleanliness

Bhubaneswar: To encourage & motivate people for adopting cleanliness as an integral part of their life AIIMS Bhubaneswar organised a Cyclothon.

As a part of the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign (1st-15th April), the national institute organised the Cyclothon in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSL). More than 270 staff and medical students of AIIMS Bhubaneswar participated in the Cyclothon which Covered 8 km.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty yesterday. It started from AIIMS campus and concluded at SOS Children’s Village. Participants conveyed the message on clean environment, cleanliness of public places, plastic free India, reduce-reuse-recycle etc. Awareness on personal hygiene and disease-free society held through Odia folk dance (Chakulia Panda) performed by the staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Saumendra Priyadarshi attending the concluding event held at SOS Village as chief guest hailed the effort of AIIMS Bhubaneswar for organising such an event to spread the message of Swachhata in society.

He also deeply appreciated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for bringing in modern quality healthcare service in Odisha with state of art facilities and expertise from the country. Among others SOS Children’s Village Director Abinash Kumar Hota, AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, Registrar B B Mishra, Head Dept. of Hospital Administration & Kayakalp Nodal Officer Dr. Jawahar S K Pillai, Dept. of Paediatric Surgery Dr. Kanishka Das, Additional Prof, Dept. of Hospital Administration Dr (Maj) M C Sahoo, Secretary General, SOS Children’s village Sumanta Kar also graced the occasion.