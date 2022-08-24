AIIMS Bhubaneswar opens Special Hand Clinic, the first of its kind in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide comprehensive care for different hand-related issues, a special hand clinic has been started functioning at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. On the occasion of National Hand Surgery Day (23rd Aug) yesterday, the hand clinic started in collaboration with the Orthopaedic and PMR department. This clinic will function every Tuesday from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at the Plastic Surgery OPD complex.

This clinic is the first of its kind in Odisha. It will be helpful for all to get holistic care for different diseases. The importance of hand care can’t be undermined.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas has congratulated the Doctors of the above three departments for their efforts to start such a clinic. The first-of-its-kind special hand clinic at AIIMS will certainly help people from all age groups to get complete care for Tendon and nerve injuries, fractures, dislocations and strains, amputations, carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis and other arthritic conditions with many other hand problems. AIIMS Bhubaneswar is always committed to serving people through its innovative approach, added Dr Biswas.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr S N Mohanty gracing the occasion has expressed his happiness over the opening of such a hand clinic. Burns & Plastic Surgery Department HoD Dr Sanjay Giri, Orthopaedic Dept HoD Dr Bishnu Patro and PMR HoD Dr Jagannath Sahoo were also present on the occasion.

Burns & Plastic Surgery Associate Prof Dr Santanu Suba will be in-charge of the clinic. The clinic will cover a broad spectrum of conditions including Tendonitis, Hand contractures, soft tissue injuries, Burns, Diabetes, Anomalies present at birth, Brachial plexus Injury, post Radiation and post infected Lymphedema, informed Dr Suba.

Similarly, there will be a care facility for functional assessment and activities designed to increase motion, dexterity and strength. Compression therapy and edema management, scar tissue management, Desensitization, sensory re-education and sensory compensation techniques will also be provided to patients. Therapeutic modalities for tissue and joint preconditioning to minimize pain and stiffness, joint protection and energy conservation training, techniques and suggestions for assistive devices, manual therapy, custom-made orthotics to help protect the hand after surgery, immobilizing it, correct an injury or deformity, pain management and training for using prosthetics will also be there in the special hand clinic, said Dr Suba.