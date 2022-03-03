AIIMS Bhubaneswar opens special clinic in Geriatric Medicine

Bhubaneswar: To help the geriatric population for getting a comprehensive geriatric care, Department of Medicine of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started a special clinic in Geriatric Medicine. The special clinic started functioning on 1st March. This will function on every Tuesday from 2 pm to 5pm.

Additional Professor, Medicine Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty will be the in-charge for special clinic in geriatric medicine. This clinic will be helpful for the geriatric population to get a holistic geriatric care.

“The importance of Geriatric care can’t be undermined as it is evident during the recent COVID Pandemic. As geriatric population will be comprising around 13.1% of the total population of India by 2031 this special clinic will be very helpful for addressing their various issues like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, constipation, COPD, different cardiac, renal and mental illness,” said Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty.

“Geriatric care has become a major challenge with increased urbanization and lifestyle modifications. Starting a special geriatric care clinic at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be a boon for people of Odisha,” added head of the Clinic Dr. Mohanty.

On this occasion, a guest lecture has been arranged to discuss the various aspects of geriatric care. Eminent Professor in geriatric medicine, Dr. A B. Dey, founder Head, Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi delivered his speech.

Other faculties of Department of medicine Dr. Anupama Behera and Dr. Dhriti Sundar Das also will be involved in Geriatric medicine special clinic.