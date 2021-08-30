AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Snake Helpline App & Website

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has launched a dedicated ‘Snake Helpline App’ and Website to monitor the Human-Snake Conflict Management.

“Since the time of its inception AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is not only providing the best of health care to the people of Odisha but also devoted effort towards social and community development. We have never shied to undertake training to different spectrum of people be from Govt., private or NGO sector. Our faculties have trained thousands of persons on different issues related to health care, ” AIIMS said in a press note.

“Snakebite is burden in India as well in the state of Odisha with over 800 deaths caused by snakebite per annum. Although AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is fully equipped to manage any type of snakebite, we, however, pained at seeing people falling prey to blind beliefs and faulty first-aid practices which delays the treatment. To make public aware on snakebite management we have encouraged a voluntary organization “Snake Helpline”. Our faculties from the Dept. of FM&T and Trauma & Emergency had trained the snake-rescuers of Snake Helpline on Occupational Safety and BLS on 17 Dec. 2017. It was the first-of-kind workshop in the entire country. We have also invited ‘Snake Helpline’ to deliver guest lecture to our undergraduate students on proper identification of offending snakes, and to interact on different snake related other snake-related issues prevailing in the society. Time and again Snake Helpline was guided by the faculty members of the Dept. of FM&T. Not only that we have also facilitated them for research publications.

Now the members of the Snake Helpline have prepared the ‘Snake Helpline App’ and a dynamic website www.snakehelpline.com under the guidance of the faculty of the Dept. of FM&T. Both the APP and Website together are meant to educate common public and the health care professionals of Odisha regarding the ‘Human-Snake Conflict Management’.The ‘Snakes of Odisha’ page depicts the locally prevalent venomous, non-venomous & mildly venomous snakes which will help common public as doctors and medical students. The most useful part of the website is that deals with “Snakebite” that contains ‘Bite marks’, ‘Symptoms’, ‘First-aid’, ‘Plastic surgery’ & ‘Ex-gratia assistance’. Any person died from snakebite is eligible to get the ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs; a separate page is devoted to make public aware on that issue. ” the press note mentioned.

The Snake Helpline App and Website was jointly inaugurated by the famous Gastroenterologist of International repute Padmashree Prof. Dr. Subrat Kumar Acharya, President, AIIMS, BBSR, and Prof. Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director, AIIMS, BBSR.

Dr. Acharya in his speech highlighted the public health issue associated with snakebite and told it’s a problem in Odisha. He highly appreciated the initiative and wished it reach common public and health care workers.

Dr. Batmanabane said: “Snake-rescuers who are the first responders whenever a snake is sighted, play an important role Human-Snake Conflict Management. AIIMS, BBSR aims to build a work force with help of snake rescuers of the state who will educate the public about the proper pre-hospital management after snakebite. She further added that there is a definite need for more research in the field of snakebite management and spread of awareness among people to overcome this menace.”