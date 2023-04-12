AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on Artificial Intelligence

Bhubaneswar: To integrate Medical Science with Technology for providing a better and more equipped health care service, in a first of its kind effort two premier institutes from Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IIT Bhubaneswar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research collaboration in various areas of health and technology.

Both the Institutes have agreed to extend collaboration in advancing research for public health applications like early diagnosis of disease and outbreaks, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, Biomedical engineering and technology, Disease prediction modelling, Digital health, development of tools, equipment’s and strategies for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU yesterday evening at AIIMS.

This endeavour will aid in finding solutions to the current challenges in the public health and patient treatment in the region. Application of cutting-edge technology into health care will have immense translational value in diagnosis and treatment of diseases, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashuotsh Biswash. The collaboration will focus on application of Artificial Intelligence with relation to various health disorders, Material development, App development, Wearable sensor development, Image based diagnostics, AI & Data Sciences enabled Smart health monitoring system, and Early warning systems among others, added Dr. Biswas. Hon’ble Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandviya has always encouraged such tie-ups to excel the health care delivery to the people. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas has extended gratitude to Union Health Minister and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the support to make this MoU a successful one.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar has said that several faculties of IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS have been looking at possible mutual partnerships for some time. The societal effect of these two institutions in Odisha and throughout the nation will increase as a result of this MoU, which will combine all of these efforts and give them a powerful boost. We thank Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji for encouraging the creation of this MoU. We shall now endeavour to ensure that this MoU produces concrete results, added IIT Bhubaneswar Director.

The Institutes will also focus on dedicated laboratory development. An advanced research Centre called “Center for Biomedical Engineering and Technology” which will largely include biomedical signal processing, advanced characterization, detector fabrication for imaging, additive manufacturing for designed materials, bio tracker and biosensor development for mental health care, is also planned under this collaboration.

In addition, both the Institutes have agreed to facilitate Faculty and Student exchange programmes and reorientation/training courses that will bring academic excellence in their respective fields. The Institutes also agreed to develop and offer joint academic programmes involving technology and healthcare as well as academic credit sharing mechanism.

Both the Institutes will focus on dedicated facility development and explore the use of advanced medical equipment for Artificial Intelligence enabled patient care services. This will provide Joint Academic Programmes that include short summer courses for MBBS and BTech Students. Also, research dissertation and Thesis work for Doctoral (PHD/MTech) Students. Patenting, product development, technology transfer, and Industry collaboration are other aspects that this collaboration will address. It will create research motivation among students using high end technology. It will also promote our PM’s visionary Make in India movement through novel product development, entrepreneurship and industry partnership.

Prof Yogesh K Chawla, Chairman Standing Academic Committee, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida, Associate Dean (Research) Dr Bhagirathi Dwibedi, Dr Anupam Dey HoD, General Medicine, Bramhadeo, Prof Dinakar Pasla, Prof P K Sahu, Prof Bramha Deo, Prof S R Samantray, Prof T V Satyam from IIT Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Bhubaneswar DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy were present on the occasion.