AIIMS Bhubaneswar Honoured by Odisha CM for Exemplary Management of Balasore Train Tragedy Victims

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable display of commitment, dedication, and untiring effort, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for its exceptional handling of the Balasore Train Tragedy victims. In a state-level felicitation ceremony held at Lok Seva Bhawan yesterday, the State Government acknowledged the national institute’s commendable role in preserving and managing the bodies of the victims.

Expressing gratitude to Hon’ble CM Naveen Patnaik for such felicitation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas said that the unfortunate train tragedy, which claimed 296 lives, resulted in AIIMS Bhubaneswar receiving a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases. This unprecedented challenge required the institute to preserve a significant number of bodies, an experience that had never been encountered before. Despite the magnitude of the situation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar with constant support from the Union Health Ministry rose to the occasion and executed their responsibilities with remarkable professionalism and sensitivity, added Dr. Biswas.

Executive Director Dr. Biswas, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Anatomy Department HoD Dr. Manisha Gaikwad, Addl. Prof. Department of FMT Dr. Sudipta Singh, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy received the recognition from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It may be noted here that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received 162 dead bodies from the Bahanaga train tragedy in two phases. To preserve these huge numbers of dead bodies the health institute has used modern scientific techniques and methods. Similarly, AIIMS has also used Adhar card and DNA analysis to identify the family members of the bodies from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nādu, Keral like states. Also, the premier health institute of the state has successfully treated seriously injured persons of the train tragedy.

More than 150 Doctors, Senior Residents, paramedic staff and attendants were engaged in the process. As of today, it has handed over 133 dead bodies to their relatives and family members. Till now, there are 29 bodies preserved at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The institute’s successful management of such a large number of deceased individuals highlights the unparalleled expertise in handling critical situations. Through meticulous preservation techniques and effective coordination, AIIMS Bhubaneswar demonstrated its capacity to manage and respect the deceased in an exceptional manner, said Dr. Biswas.

The State Government, recognizing the extraordinary efforts of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, expressed their appreciation for the institute’s dedication and labour during this trying time. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik personally felicitated the AIIMS team for their invaluable contribution to managing the aftermath of the Balasore Train Tragedy.