AIIMS Bhubaneswar conferred with prestigious CAHO-ACE Award

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been accorded with the prestigious CAHO-ACE award. The ‘state-of-the-art’ Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received 2nd prize under the Government Health Care Organization category in the Consortium of Accredited Health Care Organizations Awareness Compliances and Excellence (CAHO-ACE) programme for the year 2021.

In a special programme held at Kochi, Kerala AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty and AIIMS CSSD Faculty In-charge Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena received the award. For the first time AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been conferred national recognition after a strict process. The ACE award is related to improved compliance adherence in reprocessing reusable items in ensuring better patient safety. Notably, this award is given to only two health care institutes nationally after adhering compliances over patient safety processes. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Mukesh Tripathi has congratulated the unit for this special award. The national institute has always been following the best practices for better patient safety, added Dr. Tripathi.

It may be noted here that the modern sterilization unit was dedicated to the hospital services on 25th March, 2019. It is considered as the backbone of sterile practices at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The sterilization unit ensures safe reprocessing of various surgical and medical instruments, lines, and single-use items for patient care through efficient, effective, and reliable systems. The CSSD carries out all procedures involved in decontamination, cleaning, assembly, packaging, sterilization, and storage of sterile products. It caters to all types of sterile items to major OTs, ICUs, minor OTs, IPDs, OPDs, casualties etc.