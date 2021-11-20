AIIMS Bhubaneswar Calls For Making Home Child-Safe

Bhubaneswar: Home is the first place which needs to be made child-safe. But, quite often parents and guardians ignore situations at home that may create dangerous situations for kids.

Similarly while going outside with kids all should be very careful over several things like obeying traffic rules and others. Parents should teach their children to obey traffic rules, to be safe in school and various other things.

Pediatric Specialists and experts from AIIMS Bhubaneswar aware parents and the public how to make their home child-safe.

On occasion celebrating “Pediatric Surgery Awareness Week” from 14th to 20th November 2021, Department of Pediatric Surgery today celebrated the week with parents and children at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

This year’s theme for the week is “Child safety: Safety at home, on-road, and at school. Pediatric surgeons partnering caregivers for child safety.” Faculties of the Department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar spread awareness on the theme. On this occasion, a colouring session was conducted for kids present at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Kids admitted and came for consultation enthusiastically participated in the session and coloured different pages showing child safety.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. S.N. Mohanty and the Faculty of the Department Prof. Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Dr Akash Bihari Pati (Additional professor), Dr Subrat Sahu and Dr Santosh Kumar Mahalik (Associate Professor) addressed the parents and public in general for child safety.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane lauded the effort of the Department of Pediatric Surgery for the above initiative. Dr. Gitanjali also appealed to parents and the public to be very sensible for their childrens’ safety.