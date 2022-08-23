AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of suspension after SC verdict

NEW DELHI: The Acting General Secretary, Mr. Sunando Dhar, requested Ms. Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

In a letter to the FIFA Secretary General, Mr. Dhar, while providing an update on the litigation before the Honourable Supreme Court of India mentioned: “It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (the “SC”) took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs.”

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

The FIFA had earlier slapped a suspension on AIFF on August 15, 2022.