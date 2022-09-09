AIFF President, Secretary General meet FIFA President

NEW DELHI: AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran called upon FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Office in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Sept 9, 2022.

They had an encouraging and constructive meeting with the FIFA President on the future development of Indian Football.

Discussions were held on key aspects of development of Indian Football, and areas that require priority focus.

Mr. Infantino confirmed he will visit India in the near future. All the possible high-impact projects and programmes concerning Indian Football will be finalised before the FIFA President’s visit to India.