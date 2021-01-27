AIFF E-Certificate Course For Football Coaches Of Odisha Begins

Bhubaneswar: The AIFF E-Certificate course for football coaches of the state was inaugurated by Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS (Principal Secretary, Govt. of Odisha) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

This program is being conducted by the Sports & Y S Deptt of Govt of Odisha, All India Football Federation & the Football Association of Odisha jointly. 24 candidates from each district of our state have been nominated, as there will be 72 candidates. This program will be conducted in three phases, starting from today and will conclude on 11th February 2021.

In response to this Mr Asirbad Behera (Secretary, FAO) said, “I really appreciate the efforts taken by the Sports and Youth Service Department, Government of Odisha for the promotion of football in our state. I’m really grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for this kind support and patronage in promoting Sports and games especially Football in our state.

I would also extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Vishal Kumar Dev (IAS, Principal Secretary) and Mr. R Vineel Krishna (IAS, Special Secretary) for their noble endeavour in developing Football in our state.”

“The Coach Education Program has been an integral part for the development of Football which all the states in our country are lacking, but I’m really thankful to Sports and Youth Service Department, Government of Odisha for promoting the same in our state. I wish all the good luck to the participating candidates,” he added.

Mr. Prashant J Singh is the instructors for this course. Mr Avijit Paul (Joint Secretary) was also present in the inaugural ceremony.