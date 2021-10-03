AIFF Announces Telecast Details For India’s Matches In SAFF Ch’ship

NEW DELHI: The Indian Men’s Senior National Team’s matches in the SAFF Championship will be telecast live on Eurosport.

India play their first match against Bangladesh on October 4, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on October 7, Nepal on October 10, and the Maldives on October 13.

The AIFF thanks Eurosport for coming on board to telecast India’s matches in the SAFF Championship, and having full faith in Eurosport’s technical expertise, the Federation looks forward to them providing a seamless live viewing experience to all the fans.

As per the format, five teams will be competing in a round-robin format with the top two moving to the final which is scheduled for October 16.

Following are India’s fixtures in the group stage:

October 4: Bangladesh vs India (IST 4.30 pm).

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (IST 4.30 pm).

October 10: Nepal vs India (IST 9.30 pm).

October 13: India vs Maldives (IST 9.30 pm).