AICTE Asks Varsities To Help Ukraine Returnees Pursue Higher Studies

New Delhi: The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written letter to all its affiliated universities and institutions and asked to help students, who have returned from war-hit Ukraine, in pursuing higher education.

In a letter on Monday, the technical education controller asked vice-chancellors and directors to consider admitting such students to the vacant seats.

Around 20,000 students have returned to India from Ukraine.

“All these students are in deep desperation as their educational future is uncertain in the war-torn country. The matter was raised in the parliament and it was recommended that the GOI [government of India] would facilitate all educational possibilities for all those who want to continue their education in India as it concerns the future of thousands of Indians which should not be neglected,” the AICTE said.

“Admit them at appropriate levels so that the students who have come back from Ukraine may continue their studies in India.”