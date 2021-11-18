AIChE NIT Rourkela Bags 1st prize In International ChemE Jeopardy Competition

Rourkela: Team AIChE NIT Rourkela has bagged the 1st prize in the International ChemE Jeopardy competition at AIChE Annual Student Conference 2021, competing against teams from around the world.

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) is a professional organization for chemical engineers with more than 60,000 members from more than 110 countries. In the final round, NIT Rourkela competed with the team from UFRJ (The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) and UNI (The National University of Engineering, Peru). The AIChE Annual Student Conference2021 was six days’ symposium of career information, social events and competitions where student engineers from more than 200 schools celebrate the Chemical Engineering profession. For the year 2021, It was organized on 6th-8th November (In-Person) and 13th-15th November (Virtual mode) in Boston (USA). Team AIChE NIT Rourkela participated virtually on 14th November 2021.

The outstanding performance by all the four Pre- Final Year Chemical Engineering students from NIT Rourkela, i.e., SwagatSubhakanta Das, Millen Samantaray, BirupakhyaPatro, and Swastik Brahma, resulted in bringing home the title of ‘International ChemE Jeopardy Champions’ and a cash prize of $400. ChemE Jeopardy is an annual competition where Champion Teams from all over the world compete at the Annual Student Conference to determine the International Champion for the year.

Sharing this moment of pride, SwagatSubhakanta Das said, “Team AIChE NITR has overcome all the odds to become the ‘International ChemE Jeopardy Champions’ at this year’s Annual Student Conference (ASC). The team represented the whole of Southeast Asia at this prestigious conference. NIT Rourkela stood as a major supporting pillar in the journey. Be it the required documents or the hefty registration amount, the institute was there to back us.”

Congratulating the team, Prof.BiswajitSaha (faculty advisor, AIChE NIT Rourkela chapter) said, – “I am proud that our students have earned this glowing title. This accomplishment stands as another beautiful feather added to the glorious hat of NIT Rourkela and its Chemical Engineering Department. I wish them more success ahead”.

The AIChE Annual Student Conference comprises student engineers, young professional members, AIChE leaders, and industry professionals from numerous engineering specialties who gather to celebrate the Chemical Engineering profession.